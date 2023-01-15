FAA outage fallout: Hundreds of flights delayed, canceled day after meltdown | 12 Jan 2023 | Hundreds of flights remain canceled or delayed across the United States on Thursday, one day after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) suffered a catastrophic system failure. The FAA imposed a ground stop order throughout Wednesday morning, and airports began to slowly reopen for departures throughout the day. Nearly half of U.S. flights were delayed or canceled Wednesday. The issues arose after the FAA's NOTAM system failed. The NOTAM system serves to deliver safety alerts to pilots and crew. A total of 10,563 flights were delayed Wednesday, and more than 1,300 were canceled. On Thursday, 500 flights were delayed and 63 were canceled, according to FlightAware.