FAA Quietly Indicates U.S. Pilots' Hearts Are Damaged After Taking Vaccines | 17 Jan 2023 | A report from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) admits that the EKG's of pilots are no longer normal. This report has been hidden by the FAA. Steve Kirsch released a report Tuesday where he shares some very disturbing information about the health of Americans and pilots flying us all around the world. According to Kirsch: "After the vaccine rolled out, the FAA secretly widened the EKG parameter range for pilots so they wouldn’t be grounded. It looks like the vax gave at least 50M Americans heart damage." Kirsch also noted: "In the October 2022 version of the FAA Guide for Aviation Medical Examiners, the FAA quietly widened the EKG parameters beyond the normal range (from a PR max of .2 to unlimited). And they didn't widen the range by a little. They widened it by a lot. It was done after the vaccine rollout."