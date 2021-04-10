Facebook and Instagram back after longest worldwide outage ever | 4 Oct 2021 | Facebook's platforms, including Instagram and WhatsApp, suffered from widespread outages Monday. The global outages continued for about 7 hours. Facebook and Instagram appear to have recovered as of Monday afternoon around 6 p.m. Eastern. At 6:33 p.m., the company confirmed that its services had been restored...According to DownDetecter, thousands of users across the globe began reporting outages on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp and Oculus around 11 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday.