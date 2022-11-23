Facebook announces removal of religious views on personal profiles --Political views also expurgated | 22 Nov 2022 | Beginning Dec. 1, Facebook will no longer allow user profiles to feature their religious views. "Some profile info is going away soon," reads a warning sent to Facebook users who have filled in their profiles, including their religious views and affiliations. "Starting from 1 December 2022, the following info that you shared on your profile in About, Contact and basic info will be removed...Your other information will remain on your profile, along with the rest of your contact and basic info." "As part of our efforts to make Facebook easier to navigate and use, we're removing a handful of profile fields: Interested In, Religious Views, Political Views and Address," wrote the spokesperson in a statement.