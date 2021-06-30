Facebook Antitrust Cases Brought by FTC and States Are Thrown Out | 28 June 2021 | In a stunning setback to regulators' efforts to break up Facebook, a federal judge on Monday threw out antitrust lawsuits brought against the company by the Federal Trade Commission and more than 40 states. The judge, James E. Boasberg of U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, eviscerated one of the federal government's core arguments, that Facebook holds a monopoly over social networking, saying prosecutors had failed to provide enough facts to back up that claim. And he said the states had waited too long to bring their case, which centers on deals made in 2012 and 2014. The judge said the F.T.C. could try again within 30 days with more detail, but he suggested that the agency faced steep challenges.The rulings were a major blow to attempts to rein in Big Tech.