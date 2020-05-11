Facebook Bans Pro-Trump 'Stop the Steal'; Page Gained Over 350,000 Followers Since Announced Wednesday | 05 Nov 2020 | Facebook has banned the pro-Trump Stop the Steal page started by Women for America First on Wednesday to organize support for an honest count of legal votes in the presidential election. Mother Jones' Ali Breland reported a statement by Facebook: "NEW: Facebook spokesperson on shutdown of 'Stop the Steal' group: 'In line with the exceptional [aka totalitarian] measures that we are taking during this period of heightened tension, we have removed the Group 'Stop the Steal,' which was creating real-world events. The group was organized around the delegitimization of the election process, and [lied and claimed] we saw worrying calls for violence from some members of the group." Leader Amy Kremer posted about the suspension on Twitter saying, "@Facebook just shut down the @america1stwomen #StoptheSteal group The group wasn’t even 24 hours old and had over 350K members...This is outrageous!"