Facebook Blacklists Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene Following Twitter Ban | 3 Jan 2022 | Facebook has suspended the page of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), an action that came fast on the heels of Twitter permanently banning the Republican congresswoman's account.nRep. Greene decried Facebook's actions in a post on Gab.com, the free speech friendly social network, accusing them of censoring her for critical commentary on the Vaccine Averse Reactions System (VAERS), the official system for reporting negative vaccine side effects to the government. "Who appointed Twitter and Facebook to be the authorities of information and misinformation? When Big Tech decides what political speech of elected Members is accepted and what’s not then they are working against our government and against the interest of our people."