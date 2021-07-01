Facebook blocks Trump indefinitely | 07 Jan 2021 | Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday said that President Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts will be blocked "indefinitely," and for at least the next two weeks before Inauguration Day. "We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great," Zuckerberg said in a statement Thursday. "Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power [coup d'etat] is complete." Zuckerberg’s statement came after Facebook had initially told Fox News that Trump would regain access to his Facebook Thursday night after he was temporarily suspended due to policy violations.