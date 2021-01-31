Facebook censors anti-lockdown group Save Our Rights UK, backed by British lawmaker | 31 Jan 2021 | Facebook removed multiple videos by a coronavirus lockdown skeptics group based in the UK. The group, Save Our Rights UK, was told by the conservative MP, Sir Desmond Swayne, to persist in protesting lockdown measures. The Facebook page for Save Our Rights UK had more than 60k followers. The group's videos came under Facebook's scrutiny after The Guardian identified what it says were "misleading" videos on the page and reported them to Facebook. On Thursday, it also emerged that Swayne was a supporter of the group's beliefs. In a November interview, the Tory MP claimed that the NHS exaggerated coronavirus figures.