Facebook Dangerous Individuals and Organizations List | 12 Oct 2021 | This is a reproduction of an internal Facebook list used to regulate speech on company platforms. This snapshot of the list has been lightly edited for clarity. Notes associated with the entries were included where relevant. The Intercept is publishing the list because of public concerns about the bias in Facebook's moderation so that readers may draw their own conclusions about the quality of that moderation. The information contained in the list, including the purported activities, designations, and affiliations of the named people and groups, comes from Facebook, not The Intercept. The Intercept has not verified that information and does not intend its reporting to make any assertion regarding the accuracy of the information contained in Facebook's list. (Reproduced snapshot)