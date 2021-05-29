Facebook deletes Ohio group that supports legal exemptions to COVID vaccine mandates --The group had 40,000 members | 13 May 2021 | The Facebook group for Ohio Advocates for Medical Freedom (OAMF), a non-profit that supports legislation that would give people exemptions to vaccine mandates, has been banned from Facebook. The group had 40,000 members and its President, Stephanie Stock said that Facebook banned the group for sharing mainstream news articles. OAMF describes itself as an advocate for "your right to choose or refuse any medical treatment or procedure." Recently, OAMF has been supporting House Bill 248, the Vaccine Choice & Anti-Discrimination Act. The bill's sponsor, State Rep. Jennifer Gross, describes it as "legislation that protects individuals who choose not to be vaccinated from discrimination due to vaccine status."