Facebook ends ban on posts claiming COVID-19 is man-made --Facebook had previously insisted the claim had been 'debunked' | 26 May 2021 | Facebook said Wednesday it would no longer ban posts suggesting COVID-19 is man-made amid mounting calls from Joe Biden and other officials for further investigation into the pandemic's origins. The announcement marked a reversal for the social media giant. In February, Facebook said it would remove posts claiming the virus was man-made or manufactured "following consultations with leading health organizations, including the [China-owned] World Health Organization" who had "debunked" the claim. Public calls for further investigation into the pandemic's origins intensified in recent days after the Wall Street Journal reported that three researchers at China's Wuhan Institute of Virology displayed symptoms severe enough to seek hospital treatment. A previous State Department fact sheet noted the researchers had "symptoms consistent with both Covid-19 and common seasonal illness."