Facebook, Instagram Threaten to Restrict or Ban Project Veritas | 3 Feb 2023 | Facebook and Instagram have threatened to restrict or ban Project Veritas from their platforms, both owned by Meta, after a journalist confronted a senior YouTube official about the removal of a video about Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines. On Friday, the nonprofit journalism organization Project Veritas published footage that appears to show one of its reporters confronting YouTube's vice president of Global Trust and Safety, Matt Halprin. The video shows the reporter approaching Halprin in public regarding YouTube's removal of a video featuring a senior Pfizer official, unaware he was being recorded, discussing how the company is considering mutating the COVID-19 virus to develop new vaccines proactively. Halprin refused to answer the reporter's inquiries and instead told the reporter not to touch him while also threatening to call the police, before walking away.