Facebook Introducing 'Virality Circuit Breaker' to Prevent Spread of Viral Content - Report | 21 Aug 2020 | According to a recent report from the Interface newsletter by Verge reporter Casey Newton, Facebook is piloting a new program that will monitor viral posts that gain millions of views to ensure that they don't violate community deep-state standards. The Verge reporter Casey Newton reports in the newsletter the Interface that social media giant Facebook is developing a new program to fight viral misinformation on the platform. In the newsletter, Newton lists suggestions made by the Center for American Progress (CAP) to prevent the spread of certain content on the platform. Newton further states that Facebook said late on Thursday that it is already piloting a program that resembles the "Virality circuit breakers" suggestion from CAP. In a recent article in the New York Times, it was reported that Facebook is also working on ap political advertising "kill switch" to be activated if President Trump questions the legitimacy of presidential election results in November.