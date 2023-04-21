Facebook labels Seymour Hersh's reporting 'false' --The U.S. social media giant has cited counterclaims by "independent fact-checkers" [sic] from Norway and Ukraine | 20 April 2023 | Facebook [FaCIAbook] has been criticized after opting to label reports by U.S. investigative journalist Seymour Hersh as "false." Hersh has made claims about American involvement in the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines and the alleged theft of US aid by Kiev, although the social media giant said "fact-checking" by outlets connected with Norway and Ukraine justified its use of the label. Hersh claimed in February that last year's sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines, which were built to transport gas from Russia to Germany, had been ordered by Joe Biden and carried out by a joint U.S.-Norwegian team. Both nations have denied any responsibility.