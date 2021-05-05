Facebook Oversight Board upholds Trump ban but calls indefinite suspension 'not appropriate' --Decision comes after Trump rolled out a new communications platform, 'From the desk of Donald J. Trump' | 05 May 2021 Facebook's Oversight Board on Wednesday upheld former President Donald Trump's ban from Facebook and Instagram, but said it was "not appropriate" for Facebook to impose the "indeterminate and standard-less penalty of indefinite suspension." "The Board has upheld Facebook's decision on January 7, 2021, to restrict then-President Donald Trump’s access to posting content on his Facebook page and Instagram account," the board announced Wednesday morning. But the board gave Facebook six months to review the "arbitrary" indefinite ban, saying in a tweet that the company "violated its own rules."