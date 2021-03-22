Facebook permanently suspends page of Virginia State Senator Amanda Chase --Big Tech deplatforms another politician. | 22 March 2021 | Facebook has permanently suspended the page of Virginia State Senator and gubernatorial candidate Amanda Chase which had more than 144,000 followers. The page was initially given a temporary 60-day suspension on January 8, days after Chase had posted numerous updates about the January 6 storming of the US Capitol including a post stating "Antifa is the culprit" and a post about Iraq veteran Ashli Babbitt who was fatally shot by Capitol police on January 6.