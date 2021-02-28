Facebook Posts Back Up VAERS Reports Linking COVID Vaccines to Injuries, Including Death --As the number of reported injuries and deaths following COVID vaccines continues to climb in VAERS, the CDC's official vaccine adverse event reporting system, social media users also point to Facebook posts by people who enthusiastically got the vaccine, but have since died. | 25 Feb 2021 | Facebook users have identified people who posted having a COVID-19 vaccination and then dying within hours... There are numerous reports of nursing home residents dying after COVID vaccinations. VAERS [Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System] data descriptions of hundreds of cases of life-threatening and disabling illnesses include allergic shock reactions (anaphylaxis), paralysis, Guillain Barré Syndrome, sudden hearing loss, sudden blindness, seizures, strokes and encephalitis.