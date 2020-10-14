Facebook reducing distribution of Hunter Biden story in New York Post --Social media site says it will rely on its [so-called] fact-checking partners to [allegedly] determine the story's legitimacy | 14 Oct 2020 | Facebook is limiting the distribution of a story in the New York Post about a purported email between Hunter Biden and an adviser to a Ukrainian energy company. The 2015 email indicates that Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to Burisma, thanked Biden for "giving an opportunity" to meet former Vice President Joe Biden. The former vice president has previously said he has "never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings." Facebook said it would rely on its [Soros/Gates] fact-checking [sic] partners to determine the story's legitimacy, but until then, it is taking steps to tamp down on its spread.