Facebook Removes Campaign Ad Over Link to Fox News | 17 Aug 2021 | Facebook on Monday removed a campaign ad that criticized Joe Biden's Afghanistan policy, suggesting the post violated Facebook rules by linking to a Fox News article. Facebook said the post violated its advertising policy, which prohibits ads that link to "low-quality" websites, which it describes as having many ads, aggressive popups, or "unexpected experiences." The Fox article contains few ads and does not appear to meet any of the "low-quality" standards [sic] Facebook describes.