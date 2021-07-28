Facebook requiring vaccines for US workers returning to office | 28 July 2021 | Facebook said that the social media giant will require all its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before they return to the office, as more firms set the same requirement amid the persistence of the virus. "As our offices reopen, we will be requiring anyone coming to work at any of our US campuses to be vaccinated," Facebook VP of People Lori Goler said in a statement. Facebook's announcement came just hours after fellow Big Tech firm Google announced it would be requiring its employees to get the jab before they return to a Google campus.