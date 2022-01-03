Facebook restricts EU users' access to RT and Sputnik --Facebook is one of several social networks that has pledged to squelch Russian media amid the ongoing offensive in Ukraine. | 1 March 2022 | Social media behemoth Meta will restrict access to Russian state-backed media outlets on its Facebook and Instagram platforms throughout Europe, the company’s vice president Nick Clegg announced Monday, citing "requests from a number of governments." "Given the exceptional nature of the current situation, we will be restricting access to RT and Sputnik across the EU at this time," Clegg tweeted, vowing to continue to "work closely" with governments on the matter. The ban comes just days after Facebook barred Russian state media outlets from monetizing on its platform anywhere in the world, citing the attack on Ukraine and declining a request by Russian authorities to discontinue the deployment of biased fact-checking and warning labels on Ukraine-related content. Moscow responded by partially restricting access to the platform in Russia.