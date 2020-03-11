Facebook Restricts Mark Levin's Page - the Night Before the Election | 03 Nov 2020 | On Monday, the night before Election Day, Mark Levin tweeted that Facebook has severely limited his reach on his Facebook page. Levin has 1.5 million followers on Facebook and normally has significant reach on anything he posts. He tweeted Monday evening, shortly before the beginning of his nationally syndicated radio show, "Facebook has now placed severe restrictions on my Facebook page on the eve before the election based on an extremely dishonest Politifact review of my link to an accurate story. I will not be intimidated or threatened by Facebook. You can also find my posts on Twitter and Parler." Newsbusters, a project of the Media Research Center, first picked up the story.