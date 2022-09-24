Facebook shuts down 100,000-member group for using carrot emoji to refer to covid vaccines, because no discussion of vaccine injuries shall be allowed | 23 Sept 2022 | BBC News (United Kingdom) is on a crusade to stamp out all online references to covid "vaccines" that are negative - including those that use a carrot emoji to bypass social media censors. BBC is responsible for the removal of a more than 100,000-member Facebook group that routinely showed posts referencing Fauci Flu shots with the carrot emoji since Facebook does not allow the jabs to be mentioned by name. We are told that BBC flagged the group for review, prompting Facebook to pull it. Now, the group's 100,000-plus members will have to find a new home to discuss injuries and deaths caused by the COVID injections.