Facebook Shuts Down Page for GOP Senate Campaigns Just Before Georgia Runoffs | 02 Jan 2021 | Facebook shut down a fundraising page for Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) and David Perdue (R-Ga.) just days before voters head to the polls to decide between the Republicans and their Democratic challengers. The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) runs the Georgia Battleground Fund, a joint fundraising committee for the NRSC and the campaigns for Loeffler and Perdue. According to a screenshot from the committee, Facebook alerted them that the page for the fund was disabled "for policy violation." ...A Facebook spokesperson told news outlets that what happened was a mistake. [LOL!]