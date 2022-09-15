Facebook Spied on Messages of Conservatives Questioning 2020 Election, Sent Them to FBI - Report | 15 Sept 2022 | A recent report claims that Facebook has been spying on the private messages of American users and reporting them to the FBI if they express anti-government sentiments or question the 2020 election. The New York Post reports that Facebook has been spying on the private messages and data of American users. The company has reportedly been informing the FBI of users that express anti-government or anti-authority sentiments. Sources within the DOJ allege that the company also reported users that questioned the validity of the 2020 election. As part of an FBI collaboration operation, an employee at Facebook red-flagged private messages containing such sentiments over the past 19 months, transmitting redacted versions to the domestic terrorism operational unit at the FBI headquarters in Washington, DC. This was all done without a subpoena.