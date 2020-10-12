Facebook sued by FTC, 48 attorneys general alleging it operates an illegal monopoly --Attorneys general included those for Guam and Washington, D.C., and every state except for Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, and South Dakota | 09 Dec 2020 | A group of 48 U.S. attorneys general led by New York filed an antitrust lawsuit against Facebook on Wednesday, alleging the social media giant is violating antitrust law by buying up competitors and depriving consumers of alternatives that would better protect their privacy. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) filed a separate suit alleging similar antitrust violations. At the heart of both lawsuits are claims that Facebook's acquisitions of Instagram in 2012 for $1 billion and WhatsApp in 2014 for $19 billion, as well as other smaller technology companies, were carried out in order to quash competition. As part of its lawsuit, the FTC wants to force Facebook to break off both Instagram and WhatsApp.