Facebook suspended anti-lockdown London mayoral candidate David Kurten on election day --Banned for 7 days. | 8 May 2021 | Facebook suspended London's mayoral candidate David Kurten on the day of election, for allegedly violating community standards [sic]. Kurten and his Heritage Party have been strong opponents of lockdown measures, and have challenged the idea of vaccine passports. On Thursday morning, the day of the mayoral and assembly elections in London, Facebook suspended Kurten for seven days. The social media network cited five posts dating back to October 2020, which "didn't follow our Community Standards."