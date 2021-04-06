Facebook Suspends Trump for 2 Years | 4 June 2021 Facebook announced Friday that former President Donald Trump is suspended from its platform for two years. "We are suspending his accounts for two years, effective from the date of the initial suspension on January 7 this year," Nick Clegg, vice president of global affairs for Facebook, said in a blog post. Facebook's Oversight Board, a quasi-independent entity [comprised of deep-state dirt-bags and Big Pharma shills] that is empowered to overrule the technology giant, last month upheld Facebook’s suspension of Trump. When two years elapses, Facebook plans to review with experts whether the "risk to public safety has receded." Trump said in a two-sentence statement that Facebook's decision "is an insult to the record-setting 75M people, plus many others, who voted for us in the 2020 Rigged Presidential Election. They shouldn't be allowed to get away with this censoring and silencing and ultimately we will win," he added.