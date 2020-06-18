Facebook takes down Trump campaign ads 'for violating our policy against organized hate' | 18 June 2020 | Facebook [FaCIAbook] on Thursday said it had take action against ads run by President Trump's re-election campaign for breaching its policies on hate. The ads, which attacked what the Trump campaign described as "Dangerous MOBS of far-left groups," featured an upside-down triangle... The ads targeted the far left group Antifa, calling on Trump supporters to back the President's calls to designate the group a terrorist organization. Responding to criticism of the ad earlier Thursday, the Trump campaign said the red triangle was "a symbol widely used by Antifa."