Facebook 'tried to censor posts about vaccine hesitancy, internal memos leaked by whistleblowers claim' | 25 May 2021 | Whistleblowers from inside Facebook say that the social network is censoring skeptics of the COVID-19 vaccine by demoting user comments by way of an algorithm that calculates a 'vaccine hesitancy score,' Project Veritas claims. James O'Keefe, the head of Project Veritas, claimed on Fox News that two anonymous Facebook employees leaked documents showing that the company was testing a 'beta' version of the algorithm to target anti-vaxxers. The documents purport to show that the beta version was being tested on 1.5 per cent of some 3.8 billion users of Facebook and its subsidiary, Instagram, around the world. 'Based on that VH score, we will demote or leave the comment alone depending on the content within the comment,' one of the anonymous whistleblowers told Project Veritas.