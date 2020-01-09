Facebook will stop Australians from posting news --Social media giant fights back against 'unprecedented' laws. | 01 Sept 2020 | Facebook said Australian users will no longer be able to post news stories on its platforms in protest of proposed media bargaining legislation. "Assuming this draft code becomes law, we will reluctantly stop allowing publishers and people in Australia from sharing local and international news on Facebook and Instagram," Managing Director of Facebook Australia and New Zealand, Will Easton, said in a statement. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) proposed its code of conduct in late July. These laws would see Australian news organisations bargain with digital platforms like Facebook and Google to receive remuneration for news content shared on their platforms.