Fake agents arrested after bribing their way into Biden's inner circle --Four Secret Service agents bribed with gifts and apartments have been put on leave | 7 April 2022 | Haider Sher-Ali and Arian Taherzadeh have been arrested for impersonating Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agents after two years spent showering Secret Service agents with gifts including guns and free apartments. They were charged Wednesday with one count of false impersonation of an officer of the US, according to court filings. Four Secret Service officials in First Lady Jill Biden's detail who allegedly accepted gifts from the phony DHS agents have also been placed on administrative leave... The two men had apparently conned not only First Lady Jill Biden's Secret Service detail but also the management of the building they were living in into believing they were federal agents investigating the January 6 Capitol riot, among other [alleged] crimes.