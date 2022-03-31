Fake News Media Hails Moderate Nazis Fighting for Zelensky's Puppet Regime in Ukraine | 31 March 2022 | The fake news media is propagandizing on behalf of the Azov Battalion, an unabashed Nazi group that exterminated tens of thousands of ethnic Russians after the globalists successfully initiated a color revolution coup in Ukraine in 2014. The Sunday Times and The Financial Times recently published gushing articles painting the neo-Nazi group as heroic patriots and claiming that they are "fighting the real Nazis of the twenty-first century." The article claimed "Azov has evolved so far from its origins as to make its far-right roots meaningless." It should come as no surprise that Azov is promoting the globalist propaganda that additional NATO intervention is needed in Ukraine, even if it may result in World War 3. [Remember traitors John McCain, Lindsey Graham, and others funding and backing the "moderate Syrian rebels" aka al-Qaeda aka al-CIAduh? Same lunacy.]