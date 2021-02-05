Fake News: New York Times, WaPo, NBC forced to retract false claims about Giuliani | 1 May 2021 | The New York Times, Washington Post and NBC News all issued retractions Saturday for their coverage of Rudy Giuliani following a raid of his Manhattan apartment by the FBI. The Times appended their correction to a story about the role Giuliani may have played in the 2019 recall of ambassador Marie L. Yovanovitch and whether he received a warning from the FBI about Russian disinformation. The Washington Post's correction, on a story about prominent Americans being targeted by Russian disinformation, was similar... NBC News also issued a mea culpa, claiming its reporting was based on a source.