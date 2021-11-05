Faking the science: CDC greatly exaggerated risk of coronavirus transmission outdoors, bombshell report finds --That benchmark "seems to be a huge exaggeration," as Dr. Muge Cevik, a virologist at the University of St. Andrews, said. | 11 May 2021 | A stunning New York Times report claims that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's estimate that the risk of coronavirus transmission while outdoors is around 10% is greatly exaggerated. The CDC has cited the estimate to back up its recommendation that vaccinated individuals do away with masks in certain outdoor situations, but should keep wearing masks during others. According to the Times, the 10% benchmark is based "partly on a misclassification" of some virus transmission in Singapore at various construction sites that may have actually taken place in indoor settings... The number of cases reported at the various sites did not add up to as much as 10% of transmission, but was more like 1% or less, the report stated.