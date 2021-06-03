Families of female aides defending Cuomo rake in millions lobbying him --The aides have helped cover Cuomo during a snowballing sexual harassment scandal | 06 March 2021 | Two of Gov. Cuomo's top female aides, who have covered for him during a snowballing sexual harassment scandal, have family ties to high-powered lobbyists whose firms rake in millions of dollars lobbying the governor and those in his orbit. Cuomo's powerful secretary, Melissa DeRosa, is married to Matthew Wing, his former press secretary who now serves as a top communications exec for Uber. Her father, Giorgio DeRosa, is a partner and chief Albany lobbyist for the influential Bolton St. Johns firm. Brother Joseph and sister Jessica also work at the firm. Chief of staff Jill DesRosiers, meanwhile, is life partner of Harry Giannoulis, president and co-founder of the Parkside Group -- another Empire State lobbying behemoth.