Families, lawyers push ahead with effort to end mask requirement in Connecticut schools | 27 Nov 2020 | Despite an early setback, families, and their lawyers, are pushing ahead with their suit seeking to end the requirement that students must wear masks to attend school during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a filing this week, lawyers for several parents and the CT Freedom Alliance fought back against the state’s request to have the case thrown out, arguing that the requirements were put in place outside the regulatory process and that the governor's emergency powers do not give him the authority to approve such regulations. The latest filing comes several weeks after Judge Thomas G. Moukawsher denied the families' request to immediately lift the mask requirement in the face of a perceived imminent danger to the children. The plaintiffs' lawyers, Republican state representatives Craig Fishbien and Doug Dubitsky, appear to move away from the argument that masks present a danger in Monday's filing, focusing more intently on the governor’s powers through executive orders.