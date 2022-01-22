Families of US Embassy personnel in Ukraine ordered to begin evacuating as soon as Monday - officials | 22 Jan 2022 | The State Department has ordered families of U.S. Embassy personnel in Ukraine to begin evacuating the country as soon as Monday, U.S. officials tell Fox News. Next week, the State Department is also expected to encourage Americans to begin leaving Ukraine by commercial flights, "while those are still available," one official said. Late Friday night, the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine announced the first shipment of ammunition had arrived as directed by Joe Biden.