Farmers Sue Biden Administration Over 'Racist' COVID Relief Plan | 7 May 2021 A disabled white farmer has sued Joe Biden's administration over his COVID-19 loan forgiveness program, alleging he can't participate because he is white. Adam Faust, a white resident of Chilton, Calumet County in Wisconsin, is one of five Midwestern farmers who filed a lawsuit on April 6 that accuses the federal government of violating their constitutional rights, Fox 11 reported. The other plaintiffs are farmers from Wisconsin, Minnesota, South Dakota, and Ohio who have direct loans with the Farm Service Agency or USDA-backed loans and are "otherwise eligible for the loan-forgiveness program in ARPA, except for the color of their skin," according to the lawsuit.