Fast-spreading bird flu puts Europe and Asia on alert --Animals slaughtered and restrictions introduced in response to outbreaks of the virus in a number of countries | 15 Nov 2021 | Several outbreaks of severe bird flu in Europe and Asia have been reported in recent days to the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE), in a sign the virus is spreading quickly again. The spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, has put the poultry industry on alert after previous outbreaks led to the culling of tens of millions of birds. It is attracting the attention, too, of epidemiologists as the virus can be transmitted to humans. China has reported 21 human infections with the H5N6 subtype of avian influenza so far this year, more than in the whole of 2020.