Fat Bear Week winner crowned after cheating scandal --Bear 747 is an exceptionally large animal that was crowned winner of Fat Bear Week in 2020. | 11 Oct 2022 | After a six-day battle and vast amounts of salmon, Fat Bear Week has a winner. Brown bear 747, tipping the scales at an estimated 1,400lbs (635kg), won 68,105 votes, beating Bear 901 with 56,876 votes. The result marks an end to Fat Bear Week 2022, which saw people from around the world vote for the fattest bruin at Alaska's Katmai National Park. The chow down spotlights the park's famous brown bears as they feed in preparation for winter hibernation. "It appears someone has decided to spam the Fat Bear Week poll, but fortunately it is easy for us to tell which votes are fraudulent," tweeted Katmai National Park on Sunday. [That's adorable. Too bad the same couldn't be done in the aftermath of the 2020 election.]