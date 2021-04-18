Father of seven is left paralyzed on one side and unable to talk four hours after receiving J & J vaccine as US pauses rollout over blood clots --His family said he got the vaccine April 6 then was found unresponsive at work | 16 April 2021 | A father of seven, 43, has been left paralyzed on one side of his body and unable to talk after receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, according to the man's family. Brad Malagarie, of St. Martin, Mississippi, suffered a stroke caused by a blood clot in his left middle cerebral artery in his brain within four hours of being inoculated with the one-dose shot, his family claimed in a Facebook donation page set up to help pay for his recovery. News of his condition comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on Tuesday they were recommending a pause shot after six women developed rare, but serious, blood clots out of 7.2 million vaccinations.