Fauci Announces He's Stepping Down as NIAID Director, Medical Adviser to Biden | 22 Aug 2022 | Dr. Anthony Fauci, 81, is stepping down from three government positions that he currently holds, he announced on Aug. 22. He's resigning as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and chief medical adviser to Joe Biden. The moves will take effect in December, Fauci said... Republicans have vowed to investigate Fauci and other architects of U.S. pandemic policy [not to mention, the pandemic itself] if they gain control of either or both congressional chambers in the upcoming midterm elections. "Dr. Fauci is conveniently resigning from his position in December before House Republicans have an opportunity to hold him accountable for destroying our country over these past three years," Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) said in a statement.