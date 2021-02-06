Fauci Colluded With Mark Zuckerberg on Facebook COVID-19 'Information Hub,' Emails Show | 2 June 2021 | Dr. Anthony Fauci colluded with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on distributing government-approved information on COVID-19 across the social media platform. In a series of March 2020 emails obtained by BuzzFeed News, Zuckerberg invited the infectious disease doctor to partake in the company's newly developed informational program on the COVID-19 pandemic... In his response dated March 17, Fauci praised Zuckerberg’s planned COVID-19 information hub, while also expressing his willingness to cooperate with the tech giant. While the nature of Zuckerberg's additional offer to Fauci remains unknown, the redactions in question are classified as a b(4) exemption under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), which permits agencies to redact "trade secrets and commercial or financial information obtained from a person which is privileged or confidential."