Fauci crushed for saying it's 'disturbing' that a U.S. court can overrule the CDC --'Fauci may want to take a little time and review the Constitution and the case law.' | 22 April 2022 | Dr. Anthony Fauci took major heat after lamenting on Thursday that it was "disturbing" that a federal court would rule against the CDC's COVID-19 travel mask mandate, adding his opinion, "This is not a judicial matter." Prominent conservative Twitter users crushed Fauci for his "stupidity," with many accusing the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director of thinking he and the CDC "are above the law." Fauci's irksome comments happened during a Thursday interview with CBS News about U.S. District Court Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle striking down the travel mask mandate on Monday. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, R-W.V., tweeted: "Fauci may want to take a little time and review the Constitution and the case law. The CDC must follow the law just like any other agency or person. We must fight against the woke-left which appears hell bent on using Covid to control people as long as possible. #NoToFauci"