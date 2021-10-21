Fauci Earns More Than Any Other Federal Employee. His Job? 'Prevent Pandemics' [Looks like the ship has sailed on that one.] | 21 Oct 2021 | A recent Forbes investigation looked at how Dr. Anthony Fauci became the highest paid federal employee, with an annual salary significantly higher than the President of the United States. According to Forbes, with a 2020 salary of $432,312, Fauci out-earned not only the U.S. president ($400,000), but also four-star generals in the military ($282,000) and roughly 4.3 million other federal employees. How? Fauci received steep pay hikes over the years for research he oversaw on biodefense, or as Forbes put it, "Fauci was paid to prevent pandemics." In 2004, during the George Bush administration, Fauci received a whopping 68% pay increase, from $200,000 to $335,000 a year.