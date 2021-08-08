Fauci Expects 'Flood' of COVID Vaccine Mandates After FDA Approval | 8 Aug 2021 | Biden administration COVID-19 adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said over the weekend that he hopes coronavirus vaccines will be fully approved by federal drug regulators in "the next few weeks," noting in another interview that he believes a "flood" of vaccine mandates will be handed down after that. With full Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval, it's likely that more institutions and businesses will begin to issue vaccine mandates. Currently, vaccines made by Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson are being distributed under FDA emergency use authorization. Speaking on NBC on Aug. 8, Fauci, also the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that he hopes that "it will be within the next few weeks" and "within the month of August."