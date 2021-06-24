Fauci fought Trump order to cancel research grant linked to Wuhan lab | 24 June 2021 | Dr. Anthony Fauci fought orders from the Trump administration to revoke a research grant to a nonprofit linked to the Wuhan Institute of Virology -- only to "reluctantly agree" after it was implied that his job might be on the line, according to a new book. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director and his colleagues grappled with how to respond to the request in April 2020 to withhold the remaining $369,819 balance for nonprofit EcoHealth Alliance's project studying coronaviruses, according to the forthcoming book, "Nightmare Scenario: Inside the Trump Administration's Response to the Pandemic That Changed History." "On the afternoon of April 24, [National Institutes of Health] director Francis Collins and Fauci received notice that Trump wanted to formally announce in a 5:00 p.m. press conference that the grant had been terminated," the authors, Washington Post reporters Yasmeen Abutaleb and Damian Paletta, wrote in an excerpt obtained by Fox News.