Fauci Funded Construction of 'Chimeric Coronaviruses' in Wuhan - FOIA Release | 7 Sept 2021 | When Dr. Anthony Fauci confidently screamed at Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) in July - calling him a liar for accusing him of funding so-called "Gain-of-Function" (GoF) research in Wuhan, China to make coronaviruses more transmissible to humans, the argument ultimately faded due to Fauci's unsupported claim that the research didn't technically fit the definition of GoF. Now, thanks to materials (here and here) released through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit by The Intercept against the National Institutes of Health (which were unredacted enough to toss Fauci under the bus), we now know that Fauci-funded EcoHealth Alliance, a New York-based nonprofit headed by Peter Daszak, was absolutely engaged in gain-of-function research to make chimeric SARS-based coronaviruses, which they confirmed could infect human cells.